Michigan State football's Jalen Nailor torching Rutgers in record-breaking fashion

Michigan State football's Jalen Nailor set a career-high in receiving yards last week.

He quickly topped that in the first half Saturday against Rutgers.

The junior receiver scored touchdowns of 63, 63 and 65 yards in the first half in Piscataway, N.J. to help the Spartans take the lead against the upset-minded Scarlet Knights.

Nailor has four catches for 208 yards with 6:10 minutes left in the second quarter. He broke Larry Fitzgerald's record at SHI Stadium en route to the sixth 200-yard receiving game in MSU history.

The double-move

The first was on a double-move on a beautiful play design, as he found himself wide open behind the defense for an easy pitch-and-catch from quarterback Payton Thorne, tying the game at 7 less than a minute after Rutgers took the lead. The Spartans faked a quick screen to Jayden Reed on the play, freezing the defense.

This No. 11 @MSU_Football offense has so many playmakers. 👀@payton15thorne finds big-play WR @SpeedyNailor to get on the board. pic.twitter.com/2JFgCldniU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021

Over-the-shoulder

A few possessions later, after Rutgers took a 10-7 advantage, Thorne threw a nice ball to the outside shoulder of Nailor, who made a great over-the-shoulder grab along the sideline.

After steadying himself, Nailor streaked back across the middle of the field, his track speed proving too much for the Scarlet Knights in cruising to his second 63-yard touchdown.

You probably figured Jalen Nailor would be down near the sideline.



Nope. 😱 @SpeedyNailor // @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/mIy0Lvbxcn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021

Flea-flicker strikes again

MSU's third long touchdown on a flea-flicker this season came on the first play after a Rutgers field goal cut the Spartans' lead to 14-13.

✅ 63-yard TD

✅ 63-yard TD

✅ 65-yard TD



Jalen Nailor reels in the flea flicker for his third (!) TD of the first half. 🤯@SpeedyNailor // @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/GlTcUynp6L — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021

