Michigan State football's Jacoby Windmon out for season; injury report vs. Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jacoby Windmon’s season — and potentially his Michigan State football career — is over.

The starting linebacker is out for the season, according to the Spartans’ injury report for Saturday night’s game at Iowa. Defensive back Armorion Smith also is done for the year.

Windmon, a fifth-year senior who began his career at UNLV, opted to return to MSU after being suspended for the final four games last season following the tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. He was a three-time Big Ten defensive player of the week in 2022 while splitting eight games between defensive end and linebacker.

Windmon suffered a pectoral injury and sat out the second half against Richmond on Sept. 9, but he returned to play in the loss to Washington a week later. He sat out last week’s 31-9 loss to Maryland after getting eight tackles and a sack against Central Michigan, five stops against Richmond and two tackles against the Huskies.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound New Orleans native played in 2019 as a true freshman with the Runnin' Rebels and has an ability to redshirt, thanks to the COVID waiver for 2020. However, Windmon also could opt to pursue a pro future, which he could have done after last season, his first at MSU.

Smith, a Cincinnati transfer and Detroit native, emerged as a depth defensive back in dime packages this season. The 6-1, 205-pound third-year sophomore played in the Spartans’ first four games and has two tackles and a pass breakup.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. IOWA: Scouting report, prediction

They join defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, tight end Tyneil Hopper, running back Joseph Martinez and offensive linemen Stanton Ramil and Gavin Broscious as being ruled out for the season.

MSU (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will be without starting cornerback Chuck Brantley and right guard Geno VanDeMark for the second straight game, with backup left tackle Keyshawn Blackstock joining them on the injured-out list. Also listed as out are running backs Jaren Mangham and Jordon Simmons; defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler; and defensive backs Marqui Lowery and Khalil Majeed.

Running back Jalen Berger and starting defensive end Khris Bogle are longer on the injured list, along with linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote and Quavian Carter; defensive backs Caleb Coley and Semar Melvin; and offensive lineman Cole Dellinger. It is unclear if they are part of the 74-man travel roster.

It also is unclear if any of those players — or others — are planning to enter the transfer portal, which opened when MSU made Mel Tucker’s firing official Wednesday.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football's Jacoby Windmon out for season