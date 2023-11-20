Michigan State football's Harlon Barnett leaves no doubt: He wants to be next head coach

EAST LANSING — Harlon Barnett made it clear.

He does not want Friday’s season-finale against No. 11 Penn State to be his last game as the Michigan State football head coach.

“I do want this job as the head football coach,” Barnett said Monday. “And I said this before: there's nobody that they can go find that loves this place more than I do and I don't think will do a better job. Because there's something to loving a place and caring about a place as opposed to just going there for a job, if that makes sense. There's extra that will be done, above and beyond.”

MSU (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) will face the Nittany Lions (9-2, 7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be televised on NBC.

Whether Friday is Barnett’s last game in charge remains to be seen.

Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett, right, celebrates with athletic director Alan Haller after beating Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Barnett said he was told “several weeks ago that I would have an opportunity to interview” for the job he took over on an acting basis Sept. 10 when Mel Tucker was suspended. Barnett's tag became interim head coach upon Tucker’s firing Sept. 27.

Admittedly, the 56-year-old Barnett’s primary task from the moment he got promoted was to keep the Spartans together. Only four players entered the transfer portal since Tucker’s termination, long snapper Hank Pepper and reserve running back Jordon Simmons, offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and defensive back Justin White. MSU also has had six recruits decommit, including four-star running back Anthony Carrie on Monday.

Barnett’s task wasn’t easy from the outset. The bombshell of Tucker’s alleged improprieties and suspension came two games into the season and required the coaching staff — one Barnett did not assemble — to maintain its course with the already-installed game plans and schemes from preseason camp in August. The Spartans got shelled at home by now-No. 5 Washington, 41-7, in his debut, and they would drop six in a row, the longest losing streak since 2016. The injury list also has continually grown by the week.

However, MSU has won two of its last three, a 20-17 home win over Nebraska on Nov. 4 and 24-21 on Saturday at Indiana. The Spartans beat the Hoosiers with just 45 scholarship players on the 74-man travel roster.

MORE FROM SOLARI: MSU battered and beleaguered but shows no quit to stun Indiana late

“I feel like the guys in our locker room, it's a brotherhood. We bond really well,” said quarterback Katin Houser, who Monday was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after going 25-for-39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. “We're able to go out and practice and enjoy having games and stuff like that. So I feel like the connection we have within our team is really good, and it allows us to lean on one another when we get into those tough moments and persevere through the tough moments.”

That ability to finish is a sign of growth after MSU lost two fourth-quarter leads in losses at Iowa and Rutgers, which likely prevented Barnett from taking the program to a bowl game. And in three top-5 games under Barnett against the Huskies No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State, MSU was outscored 128-10 overall and 98-3 by halftime. Those three opponents also overwhelmed the Spartans in total yardage (1,720-625) and first downs (82-36).

Interim head coach Harlon Barnett of the Michigan State Spartans greets players before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I finally caught the rhythm,” said Barnett, who is 2-7 since taking over. “Once you catch the rhythm, then you start you start doing pretty decent at it, then you start to gain confidence. And so that's kind of what has happened with me going through this and seeing what it's all about. Understanding that you're not really a coach anymore, you're more of a counselor.”

A number of potential candidates externally have emerged, among them Duke’s Mike Elko, Kansas’ Lance Leipold, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith, Toledo’s Jason Candle and the white whale, Urban Meyer. However, none of them have any previous ties to MSU. Since the Spartans emerged as a college football power with the hiring of Clarence "Biggie" Munn, a Syracuse alum with no connection to East Lansing when he arrived in 1947, MSU has hired only two head coaches with no previous playing or coaching ties to the school: Darryl Rogers in 1976 and John L. Smith in 2003. Each lasted just four seasons.

Barnett, the fourth former Spartan player to lead the program, matches the past historical pedigree.

The Cincinnati native played defensive back for George Perles at MSU from 1985-89, winning the 1987 Big Ten championship and ensuing Rose Bowl and earning first-team All-America honors from Sporting News his senior year. He played for three years under Nick Saban and Bill Belichick in Cleveland to start his seven-year NFL playing career.

Saban gave Barnett his first coaching job as a graduate assistant in 2003 at LSU, then another former MSU defensive coordinator, Mark Dantonio, hired him to his staff at Cincinnati a year later. Barnett followed Dantonio to MSU in 2006, rising to co-defensive coordinator from 2015-17 before moving on to run Florida State's defense for two seasons. He returned to MSU as part of Tucker's staff as defensive backs coach in 2020.

It remains unclear when the Spartans will decide on a new coach, with athletic director Alan Haller keeping his actual timeline, list and interviews closely guarded. But what will Barnett’s elevator pitch be to his former Spartan teammate Haller when he does interview?

His understanding of who and what MSU, its alumni and fans are about, he said.

“That's my deal,” Barnett said. “I am a Spartan, I bleed green, and there's nobody that they could find to do a better job. … Confident, not cocky. But there's nobody that they can find better — maybe equal to, but not better.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com.

Next up: Nittany Lions

Matchup: Michigan State (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Penn State (9-2, 6-2).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Ford Field, Detroit.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Nittany Lions by 21.

