Michigan State football's game canceled, again: Might a bowl game be what's next?

Michigan State football appears to be ending 2020 the way it began — in a lurch. First there was Mark Dantonio’s sudden retirement in February. Then the pandemic in March and all summer. Then the Big Ten starting, stopping, then restarting the season. Then the Maryland game was canceled Thursday for the second time in less than a month.

Now, they wonder about a bowl game.

All Mel Tucker can do is wait for what’s next.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker meets wide receiver Jayden Reed after his touchdown against Northwestern during the first half MSU's 29-20 win over Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

The Terps have paused all team activities because of their COVID-19 issues and the game vs. the Spartans will not be scheduled a third time.

The MSU-Maryland redux ended up being deja vu.

“It’s been quite a week,” Tucker said to open his final weekly radio show of the season Thursday night, saying he met with his players that afternoon to break the news about the “disappointing” cancellation.

It was the third game scheduled for Big Ten Champions Week that has been wiped out due to COVID issues — the most canceled games in the conference during one week this season. Michigan's game with Iowa was called off due to continuing issues within the Wolverines' program, and the Indiana-Purdue game was called off or the second straight week because ofvirus issues with both programs.

The two Maryland games were the only ones this fall disrupted by COVID-19 for the Spartans (2-5). That is a testament to the Spartans’ medical staff and protocols as much as it is to coaches and players who followed their lead after a 14-day stoppage of workouts in the summer due to positive cases.

“’With all that being said,’” Tucker said he told his players, “’you guys persevered. We made some progress. We laid down the culture, and now you know exactly what we expect.’

“I’m proud of them for that.”

Tucker said Tuesday he and Maryland coach Mike Locksley spoke a few times since the first game, scheduled for Nov. 21, was called off. They found out Sunday there would be a chance to play again. However, the Terrapins had key players out — including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — for Saturday’s loss to Rutgers.

“We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID,” Locksley said in a statement Thursday. “Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State.”

A program spokesman said MSU will not play another team this weekend, though it is unclear if the Spartans might scrimmage beyond Saturday. If not, they will wait to see if they receive a bid to one of the dwindling number of bowl games. The NCAA waived win requirements for bowl eligibility this season due to the pandemic and cancellations.

Tucker said he would want his first-year program to play in a bowl if possible — “If we were asked to play,” he said Tuesday, “I would love to play” — but it also remains uncertain if university leadership will permit his team to play

Several schools have announced they will not accept a bowl bid. They likely will be business trips — no different than a typical road game; the team travels Friday, plays the game Saturday and flies home immediately after.

That’s fine with Tucker.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker watches practice Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

“Shoot, if we can get we get anything going, I'd love to play, man,” he said. “If we can a pickup game going unofficially somewhere, I'd do that. We need to play football.”

But if the Spartans are done playing in 2020, their two-win, pandemic-disrupted season would be the fewest victories since Muddy Waters went 2-9 in 1982. MSU has won two or fewer games just five times in program history, four of those coming between 1896 (when the program began) and 1917. Mark Dantonio (2016), George Perles (1991) and Duffy Daugherty (three times) all had three-win seasons.

“I’m really just looking forward to this offseason, this out-of-season, where we can continue to build this team. We’re gonna continue to recruit,” Tucker said Thursday night. “But our players, they’ve handled things the right way — with a lot of class — and they continued to fight. I have a lot of respect for this football team.”

Whether or not the Spartans receive a bowl berth, Tucker on his radio show said players plan to return for classes Jan. 11, with the eight-week winter conditioning program scheduled to begin Jan. 19. Tucker said he wants it “to be the most relentless, rigorous and taxing out-of-season conditioning programs in the history of sports” before moving into his much-delayed first spring practices.

“I anticipate these guys being in the best shape of their lives and hungry and ready to go and competing in fall camp,” Tucker said. “And then in fall camp, we’re gonna compete. We’re gonna find out who our best players are and who can play the type of football that we need to play here. …

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. A lot of hard work ahead,” Tucker said. “But we’re built for it. I wish we could start the out-of-season program today, but we can’t. So I’ll just have to wait until Jan. 19.”

Of course, nothing is etched in stone during this pandemic, not even a game two days away.

