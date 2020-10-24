Michigan State football fumbles away opener, losing to Rutgers, 38-27

EAST LANSING — It couldn’t have been a worse start for the Mel Tucker era of Michigan State football.

Turnovers. Penalties. Blown assignments. Missed tackles.

And that was all in the first quarter.

The retooled Spartans failed to impress out of the chute Saturday, turning the ball over seven times — the most since 1981 against Minnesota. Rutgers ended a 21-game conference losing streak beating Michigan State, 38-27, at Spartan Stadium.

Rutgers took the opening drive for a touchdown against an altered defensive front before new wide receiver Jayden Reed fumbled the ball away on the first offensive play. Then new quarterback Rocky Lombardi turned it over on the third play of the next drive.

It is an inauspicious debut for Tucker, whom MSU hired Tucker from Colorado after Mark Dantonio’s sudden retirement in February. The 38 points were the most allowed by the Spartans in a new coach’s first game since Tucker’s mentor Nick Saban lost 50-10 to Nebraska in 1995.

It does not get easier for MSU, which travels to Michigan next week (noon on Fox).

The loss also ended the Spartans' 21-game win streak in home openers.

Turnover trouble

Tucker has preached all offseason that ball security is job security. His words were not heeded against Rutgers.

MSU’s offense coughed the ball up four times in the first half, with Lombardi’s fumble at his own 1 leading to the Scarlet Knights’ second touchdown. Two plays after his interception early in the second quarter, Rutgers’ Noah Vedral caught the Spartans’ defense flat-footed and raced to a 24-yard score that made it 21-7.

Reed’s second fumble of the first half stopped another drive deep in Rutgers territory.

MSU lost five of its six fumbles, plus wide receiver Jalen Nailor muffed a punt for another turnover. Lombardi had an interception overturned by a defensive penalty on the Scarlet Knights, but he threw his second with 37 seconds left and the game all but over.

Some rhythm

After he and Nailor had some miscommunication on the interception, Lombardi found some rhythm. In his first start since 2018, the fourth-year junior finished 31 of 44 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Reed, a Western Michigan transfer making his debut, atoned for his first fumble on his first catch as a Spartan. After marching to midfield with a blend of runs and short passes, Lombardi hit Reed with a quick fourth-and-1 throw on the left seam. The sophomore shook free of his immediate defender, then raced up the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.

Trailing 28-10 coming out of halftime, Lombardi threw a 30-yard TD pass to Nailor after MSU forced a turnover on a punt. He also threw a 4-yard score late to Reed, who had 128 yards receiving and two scores to go with his pair of fumbles in his MSU debut.

Lombardi was the only quarterback to play.

Strange days

One of the puzzling things about the public unveiling of Tucker’s team — the first game since the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 — was players who dressed and saw limited action. Running back Elijah Collins did not start and played sparingly, finishing with just 3 yards on nine carries. Connor Heyward started and had seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 25 yards.

MSU’s leading rusher was true freshman Jordon Simmons, who had 43 yards on 14 carries. The Spartans used five RBs but had just 60 rushing yards.

The Spartans chose to dress just 75 players, which is the limit for travel squads in the conference. The remaining players sat in the stands behind the MSU bench, arriving before the team took the field for warmups.

Change-D

Tucker and new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton appear to have brought a new scheme with them — a 4-2-5 front that features five defensive backs.

It looks like a work in progress in some aspects, as Rutgers found creases in the run game and big plays in the passing game in soft spots of the secondary.

However, the Spartans forced three turnovers and held the Scarlet Knights to 281 total yards, including 169 passing from Noah Vedral.

Julian Barnett, who converted from receiver to cornerback, was used sparingly played on special teams.

