Michigan State football's fresh faces getting a chance to help end losing streak

EAST LANSING — Kevin Wigenton II plans to have at least 30 friends and family in the stands when he goes home to New Jersey. Including his dad, Kevin Sr., a Rutgers alum.

The younger Wigenton will be returning as Michigan State football’s starting right guard.

He is among the new faces who have emerged over the course of the Spartans’ tumultuous season — not just because of the firing of Mel Tucker, but also because of a spate of injuries that have tested their depth and forced younger and inexperienced players into key roles.

“I've been to that stadium more times than I can count,” Wigenton said Tuesday. “So to finally be able to play there, it's not a dream come true. It's just very, very cool. Very cool. It's kind of a full-circle deal.”

Wigenton took over as the starter the past two games after an injury to another New Jersey product, offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark. Whether VanDeMark returns for MSU’s game Saturday at Rutgers (noon/BTN) remains to be seen.

Two rookies, linebacker Jordan Hall and cornerback Chance Rucker, also have become starters in the last two games for the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten). Fellow true freshman Jaelon Barbarin got his first carry and game action in MSU’s 26-16 road loss Sept. 30 at Iowa due to attrition at running back. Sophomore Ethan Boyd has emerged as a contributor at right tackle, and junior college transfer Drew Wilson took over as long snapper following the departure of three-year starter Hank Pepper among a number of shakeups that have altered the depth chart.

“You just kind of take the punches as they come,” said Hall, a four-star recruit who has taken over since the season-ending injury to senior Jacoby Windmon. “We’ve had unfortunate activities happen in the last month or two, but we’re just taking them as they go. Football is still gonna be football. ... We've lost some guys in the last couple of weeks. But the guys who are here are bought in, and we’re gonna win with those guys.”

Wigenton (from Colts Neck), VanDeMark (Lodi), junior running back Jalen Berger (Newark) and sophomore defensive back Khalil Majeed (Moorestown) all are from the Garden State. The two offensive linemen, who arrived as part of the 2021 “Zoom babies” recruiting class, have become interlinked because of their shared position.

VanDeMark, who started the first three games this season after taking over as starting right guard for the final two games of 2022, suffered an undisclosed injury during the second quarter of the Spartans’ 41-7 loss to Washington on Sept. 16. That created an opportunity for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wigenton to step in and get his first significant action as a Spartan.

“I expect myself to go in there and make a good play, as every O-lineman expects,” Wigenton said. “The other four offensive linemen, they're counting on me to do my job as I'm counting on them to do theirs. They can't do their job if I don't do my job. So it's making sure that I just go in there and do my part, because it takes all five of us.”

Hall entered the season with high expectations as a four-star recruit and three-time captain at IMG Academy in Florida. After Windmon went down, Hall had four tackles in 48 snaps against Maryland. Then against Iowa, the 6-3, 235-pound native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, registered five more stops in 38 snaps in his second start while playing alongside veterans Cal Haladay, Aaron Brule and Darius Snow.

“I'm just taking the coaching that I’ve been getting from both players and coaches throughout the weeks and just continuing to get better as the weeks go along,” said Hall, who has 18 tackles, three for a loss, in five games and is rated the No. 1 true freshman linebacker in the Football Bowl Subdivision this week by Pro Football Focus. “Unfortunately, it’s because of an injury and I’m always praying for Jacoby and his recovery. But things happen, and I’m put in this position from taking that coaching. I definitely feel there’s room for improvement, but I have felt I’ve made steady improvement as the weeks go on.”

Rucker played all but one snap against both Maryland and Iowa — 125 of 127 defensive plays — after starting junior Charles Brantley went down with an injury against Washington and backup Marqui Lowery also got hurt. The 6-1, 180-pound native of Denton, Texas, has nine tackles and two pass breakups in five games this season.

“There's some details that I gotta fix,” said Rucker, who had five tackles in his first start against the Terrapins. “But where I think I'm at right now, I think I'm very dependable. They can depend on me, and I just trust in what they're telling me. …

“It's very rewarding. It's hard. How many two freshmen corners do you see? It's not many. So I'm just blessed to be in the position I am right now.”

What the future holds remains to be seen for the players who arrived to play for Tucker now that he’s gone, though they each say their primary focus is to embrace the moment and their shot at extended playing time. And even with Tucker’s ouster, Wigenton said he and the others who came to play for the former coach remain committed to making the most of this season.

“I didn't just commit to the coaching staff, I committed to Michigan State. I committed for this school, this atmosphere, this family. That hasn't changed,” Wigenton said. “Everyone's still bought in every day. I'd say we're even closer than we were before, just because everyone knows in times like this, we need to just be one. We need to all be, as coach says, all pulling the rope from the same end. We can't get people on the other end pulling the rope. We got to all be going to the same thing.”

