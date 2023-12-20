Michigan State football's first recruiting class under Jonathan Smith 'great start' to rebuild

EAST LANSING — In 26 days, Jonathan Smith retained, rebuilt and restructured Michigan State football’s high school recruiting class.

Smith prioritized and kept four-star receiver Nick Marsh, as well as five others who were previously committed to the Spartans. He and his staff brought in eight players who had been committed to them at Oregon State. And they flipped four others, including in-state linebacker Brady Pretzlaff and two quarterbacks.

A total of 18 prep players joined MSU on Wednesday, the first of the three-day early signing period that closes Friday. Only one, Portage Northern linebacker Jadyn Walker, remained unsigned but still officially committed as of Wednesday evening after visiting future Big Ten foe Southern California over the weekend.

Smith pointed to this simply being the beginning of putting his imprint on his new team in less than a month.

“Looking forward to continue to build this roster over the next few months and even all the way into the summer,” Smith said Wednesday. “But this is a great, great start.”

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Even with the late start for Smith, who was hired Nov. 25 to replace Mel Tucker, the Spartans by late afternoon Wednesday after Pretzlaff's signing moved up to No. 38 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Ten in 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2024 class.

That doesn’t include the five transfers Smith has lined up, including the top quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the portal, Aidan Chiles. He played nine games as a true freshman this fall for Smith and new MSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren with the Beavers. Smith also so far is bringing along tight end Jack Velling, who was a sophomore at OSU this season.

Among the prep players who signed with the Spartans on Wednesday after previously committing to play for the Beavers are three offensive linemen (Rustin Young, Rakeem Johnson and Payton Stewart), two running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis), tight end Wyatt Hook, defensive lineman Kekai Burnett and defensive back Andrew Brinson IV.

“I think one of the important keys is they understand what the program is going to be and what they want the program to look like when you're able to bring players over,” college football analyst Howard Griffith said on Big Ten Network.

One of the biggest missions for Smith was to keep Marsh on track to MSU. He said his first visit as head coach was a drive to see the River Rouge prospect and his family, and he was impressed with what he discovered.

“From the get-go, you talk about a good young man,” Smith said of Marsh, who played in the U.S. Army Bowl over the weekend. “I mean, humble. He talked about his teammates. Well spoken. He really loved Michigan State for a while now. Getting to know him and kind of what he values, he helped us recruit at the same time, so he's been a great teammate that way. Met mom, MamaTron (Yolanda Wilson) as well. She has been helpful in the recruiting process as well.”

River Rouge receiver Nicholas Marsh makes a catch against Cedar Springs defensive back Ryan Mitchell during second-half action of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

After losing all three scholarship quarterbacks from 2023 to the portal (Noah Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt), getting Chiles on board was critical. Smith said he plans to continue to monitor the portal and could potentially add a veteran. But by adding two incoming freshmen he said will enroll in January, Smith took a similar path to what Mark Dantonio did in assembling his first MSU recruiting class in short order back in early 2007.

Smith on signing day flipped San Diego native Ryland Jessee from a commitment to Utah State, three days after adding Alessio Milivojevic from suburban Chicago. Dantonio in his first quickly assembled brought in two future NFL quarterbacks as true freshman, Nick Foles and Kirk Cousins. Foles transferred the following spring.

Though he did not talk Wednesday about portal additions, Smith said he and his assistants are excited to add Milivojevic and Jessee.

“We had at one point in time no one on scholarship in that room. And so I always wanted to flip that perspective is it's actually a great opportunity to recruit,” Smith said. “You're trying to draw quarterbacks. And at that position, when there's no one in currently in the room, that's attracted to players.”

There remains a lot of work ahead for Smith.

He still has two staff positions to fill, adding that previously interim coach Harlon Barnett remains in the mix for one but nothing is definitive and added that Barnett does have other opportunities. What Smith plans to do with the two assistant spots also is fluid.

Continuing to mine the portal, which is open until Jan. 4, also is a priority. MSU picked up a pledge from Middle Tennessee State defensive end transfer Quindarius Dunnigan on Wednesday, the fifth transfer addition, and Smith said some of the Spartans who entered the portal since his hiring could return.

“We're definitely and aggressively trying to retain a few. Not all, but a few,” he said. “In this day and age, they've got that option. But we will we'll see where that lands.”

Middle Tennessee defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (97) celebrates his sack of FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) with Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Marley Cook (57) during the MTSU’s Salute to Veterans football game in the Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023.

And then there is the traditional signing period, which resumes Feb. 7, along with the April portal period that opens after spring ball. Smith said he hopes to begin spring practices sometime in mid-March, but those start dates remain fluid.

While the 2024 roster is taking shape, the process will be ongoing likely until preseason camp begins in early August.

“We're not done,” Smith said. “I mean, this thing, in this landscape now in college football, you can add to your roster 365 days a year. … I feel confident we'll continue to add to the roster throughout the year.”

