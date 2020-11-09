Michigan State football's first commit of 2022 class is a massive lineman from Georgia

Michigan State football has picked up commitment No. 1 for its 2022 class.
Kristian Phillips, an offensive guard from Salem High School (Conyers, Georgia), announced Sunday night his decision to join the Spartans. Phillips, listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, held offers from Arizona State and Delaware State, according to 247Sports.
The 247Sports Composite Rankings do have a star rating for Phillips.
We are EXTREMELY Excited to Announce that I have Officially Committed @MSU_Football @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @CoachLaws00 @tdubb64 @CoachJohnson_13 @OLCoachWilder51 @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @247Sports #GoGreen🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q230KJeJ3u— Kris phillips “Big Dooley” (@True_ballers16) November 9, 2020
