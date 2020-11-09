Michigan State football's first commit of 2022 class is a massive lineman from Georgia

Michigan State football has picked up commitment No. 1 for its 2022 class.

Kristian Phillips, an offensive guard from Salem High School (Conyers, Georgia), announced Sunday night his decision to join the Spartans. Phillips, listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, held offers from Arizona State and Delaware State, according to 247Sports.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings do have a star rating for Phillips.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets first 2022 commitment from Georgia guard