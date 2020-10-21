Michigan State football's eerie opener: No fans, no band, no cheerleaders, no Sparty

Matt Allen can’t wait to see his parents Saturday.

It shouldn’t be too hard. They will be among the few spectators inside Spartan Stadium who will get to watch Michigan State football’s season opener against Rutgers.

“For the fans, unfortunately, they can't be there right now,” Allen said Tuesday on a video call. “And I know a lot of the guys are bummed that they're not going to be able to run out in front of all of Spartan Stadium.”

The Big Ten decided fans would not be allowed at any of the 14 schools this season. Families of players and coaches will be the only exception, as game days around the Midwest will be without the usual accoutrements.

No tailgating. No marching bands. No cheerleaders. No mascots. No Zeke the Wonderdog.

Most of all, empty seats filled with cardboard cutouts instead of thousands of screaming supporters inside stadiums. All to minimize risk of potential coronavirus transmission to players and coaches who are being tested daily.

View photos Sparty, right, will not be inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday for the Michigan State football debut of new coach Mel Tucker, left. More

“Spartan Stadium is special,” said new coach Mel Tucker, who will be making his MSU debut as head coach. “And even though we won't have our fans in the stadium, certainly, their passion and their energy and their desire and their pride in this football team and this university, we're gonna feel that on Saturday. When we step on that field, we're going to feel our fans, we're going to feel that pride, we're going to feel that energy.”

[ Why Mel Tucker is hiding his Michigan State football team ]

Tucker is no stranger to that normal gameday atmosphere in East Lansing. He spent two years as a graduate assistant coach for Nick Saban in 1997 and ’98 and got to patrol the sidelines in front of the 75,000-plus fans and feel the shake and quake that comes in the buildup to kickoff and when good things happen for the Spartans.

When he runs through the tunnel as the head coach for the first time, he knows and understands it won’t be the same. And he also has talked with colleagues around the country about how different it is for those who have played already in similarly silent circumstances this season.

“They say that it is different,” the 48-year-old said. “And so we've tried to create that atmosphere for our players. It's just like playing the game in practice – you want the practices to be as close to the game realities as possible.”

A former Division I college administrator this summer estimated there would need to be between 400-500 to put on a bare-bones TV production for a game, including coaches, players, support staff, officials and broadcast crews. Add in parents and coaches’ families, and that could climb closer to 1,000.

More: Michigan State's Mel Tucker has an interesting process of picking team captains

View photos Michigan State Spartans walk the field prior to the opener against Utah State at Spartan Stadium on Aug. 31, 2018. More

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, who is making his head coaching return to the school for the first time since 2011, said the entire concept of making a trip to start the season is a concern.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I’m a little nervous we have to start on the road,” he told reporters Monday. “But we’re gonna be super-vigilant about our travel procedures.”

The Spartans have held two scrimmages inside empty Spartan Stadium this month to prepare for the eight-plus-one-game season that kicks off this weekend. The Big Ten initially postponed playing on Aug. 11, only to revive and rework its plan for fall football on Sept. 16.

Story continues