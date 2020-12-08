What Michigan State football's Drew Beesley thinks about his penalty on Justin Fields hit

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Drew Beesley was hot.

Michigan State football’s senior defensive end chased down Justin Fields and leaped for the Ohio State quarterback just as he threw the ball away.

Beesley saw the yellow marker on the ground near them. For a moment, he felt good.

“When he threw the flag, I thought it was for grounding at first,” Beesley said Tuesday. “I didn't see anyone in the area where (Fields) threw it, and he seemed like he was in the pocket.”

Then came the call from referee Larry Smith: “Personal foul, roughing the passer, defense No. 86. Loading his body weight on the tackle.”

It was a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. Beesley was upset in the moment.But hindsight — and being able to watch the play from Saturday’s 52-12 loss on tape early this week — helped soothe some of the frustration.

Michigan State&#39;s Drew Beesley looks on after getting penalized for roughing Ohio State&#39;s quarterback Justin Fields during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Drew Beesley looks on after getting penalized for roughing Ohio State's quarterback Justin Fields during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“With the way this game has changed and protecting the quarterback, I kind of understand why they threw the flag on me,” Beesley said. “Me being the competitive a guy, I was kind of very upset about it at the time. But at the same time, I understand the game is changing and you know they're gonna protect the quarterback.”

MSU’s defense did drop Fields legally three times and has seven sacks the past two games — after getting just five in the first four weeks of the season. The Spartans’ nine tackles for a loss also were the second-most this season behind 11 against Rutgers. They have had 17 of their 42 TFL’s in the past two weeks.

“Part of it is being on the same be on the same page as the D-tackles and just being able to rush together and cover each other's backs. ... All of it is everybody doing their job, doing their 1/11th,” said Beesley, who has three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss this season. “We've proven that we've done that before, and we're capable of beating good teams. So we're capable of playing at a high level, we just got to do it on a consistent basis.”

Unexpected runners

Until quarterback Payton Thorne’s 20-yard TD run against the Buckeyes, Tyler Hunt had the Spartans’ only rushing score this season — a 1-yard touchdown on a jet sweep around the right end at Iowa.

The kicker/punter-turned-tight end still can’t believe it.

“I would tell them that they would never call that play in a million years for the tight end,” said Hunt, a junior from Gobles who had a career-high four catches for 24 yards against OSU.

Michigan State tight end Tyler Hunt dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of MSU&#39;s 49-7 loss on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State tight end Tyler Hunt dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of MSU's 49-7 loss on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Even though it was Hunt’s first career TD, he wasn’t the first nonreturn specialist with a scoring run for the Spartans. Kicker Matt Coghlin scored on a 6-yard fake field goal option pitch from then-holder Brian Lewerke at Indiana in 2018.

“I don't know if you know a lot about Cogs, but he was walking around with this chest a little puffier than usual over the next couple of weeks,” Hunt laughed. “That was great that at the Iowa game I was finally able to get him back a little bit.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What Michigan State football LB thinks about flag on Justin Fields hit

