Michigan State football's Darius Snow, Xavier Henderson banged up in first half vs. WMU

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football suffered three key injuries late in the first half against Western Michigan on Friday.

Linebacker Darius Snow needed to be helped off the field with an apparent right leg injury after teammate Chester Kimbrough ran into him on a turnover with 2:17 left before halftime.

Then 43 seconds later, wide receiver Jayden Reed took a hard fall while making a leaping 26-yard catch on a throw from Payton Thorne. The senior landed on his left hip and left elbow, which already sported a tape job down the back of his arm, and limped to the sideline. Reed also held his left arm close to his body before joining Snow in the injury tent.

Two plays later, Thorne scrambled and threw an interception deep in WMU territory, and the 14th-ranked Spartans went to halftime leading, 21-3, after a slow start and strong midpart of the first half.

NICE DEBUT:MSU freshman wide receiver scores touchdown on first offensive snap

Starting safety Xavier Henderson also left the game late in the first half, replaced by Kendell Brooks.

Reed returned after halftime and fielded the WMU punt after the first possession of the second half. Neither Snow nor Henderson did, with Brooks starting the second half at safety with Angelo Grose.

Thorne was equally exciting and erratic with his throws, going 9-for-17 for 154 yards and touchdown throws of 44 yards to freshman receiver Germie Bernard, 13 yards to tight end Daniel Barker and 41 yards to wideout Keon Coleman. A number of the junior quarterback's throws also missed his intended targets, and he missed an open receiver and threw the end-of-half interception despite having room to run for a first down.

Reed had two catches for 31 yards, while Snow had two first-half tackles.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football's Darius Snow, Xavier Henderson hurt vs. WMU