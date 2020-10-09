Michigan State football's crowded backfield could see four running backs in the rotation

Elijah Collins’ emergence dominated Michigan State football’s run game last season.

That doesn’t mean the sophomore will be the only one relied upon to carry the ball in the truncated, Big Ten-only season this fall.

New running backs coach William Peagler on Thursday said he envisions using potentially three or four backs a game from MSU’s stable, attempting to maximize the differing skills that Collins, Connor Heyward, Anthony Williams, Brandon Wright and others are showing the new staff during camp. Part of that is to minimize the wear and tear after not having spring practices or a typical summer conditioning program.

“It certainly could be a blessing because again, we've got good players,” Peagler said on a video call Thursday. “So if we can spread that ball around a little bit and give guys carries, we're gonna have fresh backs late in the game. And that can be dangerous for other people.”

Improving the run game is one of the highest priorities for the new staff.

MSU recently endured two of the worst outputs on the ground in coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 years. The Spartans ranked 113th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 127.2 rushing yards a game last season, a year after a Dantonio-low 124.8 yards in 2018 that ranked 114th out of 129 teams.

Still, Collins took over the starting job two games into his redshirt freshman season last fall and finished just shy of MSU’s first 1,000-yard season since 2014. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound sophomore ran for 988 yards and five TDs on 222 carries, adding 99 receiving yards on 15 catches.

But Peagler expects more from Collins and believes Collins wants more from himself. Even if that means fewer carries per game.

“As far as the carries, we're gonna figure that out a little bit as we go as we kind of mess with the numbers as far as what the science is telling us, just because guys didn't get quite the offseason they needed in the past,” Peagler said. “But Elijah is no different than anyone else, including myself. We can all improve on something. And that's what he's doing. He's trying to improve on some things in between the tackles and pushing the pile a little bit more and also getting that top-end going like I saw him mention recently.

“But he's done everything we've asked, he's been really good. We're trying to get those pads down a little bit more, but just finishing runs and things like that are gonna make him a better football player and take care of him for the future.”

Behind him, things get a little more complicated with the return of Connor Heyward. He entered the transfer portal following a four-game stint in 2019 in which , he had 79 yards on 24 carries with no TDs while adding seven catches for 52 yards and a score.

“If you're a player, you're gonna be out there. It doesn't matter,” Heyward said Thursday. “A lot of places, they play two and three backs, some places play one. But (head coach Mel Tucker) talked about how he wants to use different backs in different ways, and that kind of caught my attention.”

