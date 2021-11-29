Michigan State football's Cal Haladay, Michigan's Junior Colson: Freshman All-Americans

Both Michigan State football and Michigan football got the first of what it hopes will be a number of national honors this season.

MSU linebacker Cal Haladay and U-M linebacker Junior Colson was named a Freshman All-American announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

Haladay emerged out of preseason camp and started all 12 regular-season games in the middle of coach Mel Tucker's 4-2-5 defense. The redshirt freshman ranks third on the Spartans with 85 tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown at Indiana, forced two fumbles and recovered another.

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder from Elysburg, Pennsylvania, had a career-high 11 tackles and 2.5 for a loss, including Haladay’s half-sack, with a fumble recovery in No. 13 MSU's 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Colson, a true freshman out of Brentwood, Tennessee, worked his way into the rotation after an injury to Josh Ross. The 6-2, 225-pounder has 53 tackles this season (25 solo) and a half-sack (against Penn State) to go with one fumble recovery against Rutgers in September.

Kenneth Walker III is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back and the Maxwell Award for the top player in college football, and the junior also is considered a strong candidate to get to New York for the Dec. 11 Heisman Trophy presentation. Junior wide receiver/kick returner Jayden Reed is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award that goes to the nation's most versatile player, and the Spartans’ “Juice Squad” collectively is a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line unit.

The Big Ten will announce its all-conference awards this week, with defensive and specialist honors and coach of the year presented Tuesday and offensive and freshman awards Wednesday. BTN will air the awards release at noon each day.

