Michigan State football's big plays lead to 31-13 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michigan State football continued to prove it has one of the most dynamic set of playmakers in the Big Ten Conference.

Payton Thorne and Jalen Nailor dominated the first half with three long touchdown connections, then Kenneth Walker III stole the show in the second half with a record-breaking run, helping the No. 11 Spartans remain unbeaten and pull away from Rutgers, 31-13, at SHI Stadium.

It all added up to the fifth time in FBS history a team had a 300-yard passer, 200-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game, according to the Big Ten Network broadcast.

The defense shut out the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) in the second half.

MSU (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is now bowl eligible and visits Indiana next week (noon, FS1). It was projected to finish last in the Big Ten East Division.

