Michigan State football's 2024 recruiting class now at 20 players after signing day

Michigan State football's 2024 recruiting class is now officially up to 20 players after traditional signing day in February.

On Wednesday, two players signed their national letter of intent to play for the Spartans on scholarship, bringing MSU's total number of players signed to 20, including the 18 who signed on early signing day in December. Three-star wide receiver Jaylan Brown from Nacogdoches, Texas, and three-star defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler from Chicago officially signed after verbally committing to the Spartans in between signing days.

Michigan State did lose one player who was committed on signing day. Three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage Northern High School signed with USC on Wednesday morning after being verbally committed to Michigan State since September.

After the two signings, Michigan State's class is now ranked No. 46 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. MSU also added picked up some preferred walk-ons, which includes kicker Martin Connington from Idaho, offensive lineman Kyler Brunan from Traverse City and defensive lineman Stone Chaney from Novi Detroit Catholic Central, tight end Charlie Baker from East Lansing, defensive lineman Chris Piwowarczyk from Fenton, defensive lineman Mason Nickel from Midland, Carter Enyard from St. Louis and tight end Easton Boggs from Onsted.

Beeler is rated as the 995th recruit and 111th defensive lineman in the 2024 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings and held over 30 offers before committing to the Spartans two days before signing day. In his senior season at Chicago Simeon, Beeler recorded 45 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks, which earned him All-State honors in Illinois and All-City honors in Chicago.

Brown, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, is rated as the 1,162nd overall recruit and 155th receiver in the 2024 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a senior for Nacogdoches High School, Brown hauled in 55 catches for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns and also played cornerback on defense, earning an All-District honor in East Texas.

The 20-man recruiting class and list of preferred walk-ons are proof of new head coach Jonathan Smith's work since arriving in East Lansing in late November, along with the 11 players acquired through the transfer portal, including three former Oregon State players who followed Smith from his old school.

All 11 transfers and nine of 18 early signees from the high school ranks have enrolled in classes for the Spring semester to get a jump on preparing to play for their new team. MSU will open spring practice on March 19.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football's 2024 recruiting class now at 20 players