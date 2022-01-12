Michigan State football's new 2022 schedule includes shifted game dates, locations

The Michigan State-Michigan football game get pushed back a week, according to a new league schedule released by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

The Spartans will travel to face the Wolverines on Oct. 29, one of a number of changes to MSU's schedule for 2022 that became necessary after shuffling during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

And the biggest shifts in a massive schedule overhaul for the Spartans involve Big Ten East games.

MORE: Projecting Michigan State football's 2022 depth chart entering offseason

RELATED: Where Michigan, MSU rank in college football way-too-early top 25 for 2022

Indiana now will visit East Lansing on Nov. 19, a game initially scheduled for that day in Bloomington. MSU's home game against Ohio State, which initially was to be the Spartans' conference opener, got pushed back two weeks to Oct. 8. Minnesota instead will visit Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play on Sept. 24, and MSU will travel to Maryland on Oct. 1.

Wisconsin visits on Oct. 15, with the Spartans' bye moved to Oct. 22 along with the Wolverines' off week before they meet at Michigan Stadium. MSU then heads to Illinois on Nov. 5.

The Spartans will wrap up the regular season Nov. 26 at Penn State for the third straight season. The Nittany Lions had been a conference-ending game for MSU from 1993-2016 and returned to that slot in 2020.

Only one game remained in the same spot and location: Nov. 12 vs. Rutgers in East Lansing. It is unclear if the homecoming date, initially scheduled for Oct. 8 against Wisconsin, will be changed.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to a referee during the first half of the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The Big Ten in a statement also said, "select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons. Previously released schedules will also be modified in the future as a result of adjustments to the 2020 football schedule."

Here is a look at MSU's new schedule as well as the old one:

NEW SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10: AKRON

Sept. 17: at Washington

Story continues

Sept. 24: MINNESOTA

Oct. 1: at Maryland

Oct. 8: OHIO STATE

Oct. 15: WISCONSIN

Oct. 22: Bye

Oct. 29: at Michigan

Nov. 5: at Illinois

Nov. 12: RUTGERS

Nov. 19: INDIANA

Nov. 26: at Penn State

OLD SCHEDULE

Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10: AKRON

Sept. 17: at Washington

Sept. 24: OHIO STATE

Oct. 1: at Illinois

Oct. 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)

Oct. 15: Bye

Oct. 22: MICHIGAN

Oct. 29: at Penn State

Nov. 5: MINNESOTA

Nov. 12: RUTGERS

Nov. 19: at Indiana

Nov. 26: at Maryland

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Full 2022 schedule