Michigan State football DE Zion Young transferring to Missouri

Zion Young is leaving Michigan State football.

The Spartans’ sophomore starting defensive end announced via social media Monday that he will transfer to Missouri. Young entered the transfer portal Dec. 1.

Young is the 16th player to leave the program since new coach Jonathan Smith was hired Nov. 25. The Spartans returned nine players who initially entered the portal, including another starting defensive end in Khris Bogle, and retained three others for an extra year of eligibility. Smith also has 10 inbound transfers thus far.

Michigan State defensive lineman Zion Young (9) celebrates a tackle against Central Michigan defensive lineman Jacques Bristol (10) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

A one-time three-star prospect who was part of former coach Mel Tucker’s 2022 recruiting class, Young started 10 of his 12 games in 2023. Young tied for the team high with seven QB hurries and had 1.5 sacks among his 4.5 tackles for a loss. He finished with 26 stops on the season.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Atlanta native made two starts in his eight games as a true freshman before being suspended for the final four games after his involvement in a tunnel fight at Michigan after emerging as a starter for that game. He finished 2022 with 21 tackles and a sack in 183 snaps.

Along with Bogle, who will be a sixth-year senior, MSU returns some young talent at defensive end with the emergence of Jalen Thompson as a true freshman starter near the end of the 4-8 season and the growth of reserve Ken Talley, who like Thompson will be a sophomore as he enters his third season with the Spartans. MSU also has highly regarded edge rushers Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe who took redshirts as freshmen in 2023, along with veteran backup Avery Dunn.

