Michigan State football S Xavier Henderson named to Jim Thorpe Award watchlist

The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the top defensive back in college football, so it’s not a huge surprise that Michigan State’s leader in the defensive backfield, Xavier Henderson, was named to the Thorpe Award watchlist.

Many thought Henderson had the talent to test the NFL next year, but he decided to run it back for one more season with the Spartans and could emerge as one of the best safeties in the game.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.