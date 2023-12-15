Michigan State football WR transfer Tyrell Henry commits to Wisconsin
After two seasons with the program, wide receiver Tyrell Henry made the decision to transfer away from the program. He has now found his new home.
Henry, a Michigan native, will be staying in the Big Ten, making the move to transfer to Wisconsin, he announced.
It’s SHOWTYME in MADTOWN❤️ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/UkFxvVuw5T
— ShowTYme Henry (@TyrellHenry12) December 15, 2023
Henry had 24 catches for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Spartans program.
