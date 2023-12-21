Michigan State football WR Montorie Foster Jr. returning to Spartans for one more year

Michigan State football wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. had one more year of eligibility left in college, and he has decided that he will spend that in East Lansing with the Spartans.

This will be a very welcome ‘addition’ for new head coach Jonathan Smith, as Foster caught 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns last season.

