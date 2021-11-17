Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed named Hornung Award finalist

For the last few seasons, Michigan State football has had a perennial contender for the Hornung Award in Connor Heyward. Now, Jayden Reed is taking that mantle as one of the nation’s most versatile players and was named a finalist for it on Wednesday.

Reed has shown that he is one of the top receivers in the country while also striking fear into opposing special teams units with his dynamic kick and punt returning, earning his spot on this list.

J Reed is one of five finalists for the @hornungaward 🏆 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/avoWrMRllC — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 17, 2021

