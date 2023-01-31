Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed showing off speed at Senior Bowl

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed is showing off his playmaking ability, and star potential, having a great day at the Senior Day practices on Tuesday.

Among the great route running ability he has showed, Reed showcased the speed he possesses at the practice. Reed clocked in the fastest speed for the National Team during Day 1 of the Senior Bowl, eclipsing 20 miles per hour.

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed was the fastest player during Day 1 of practice for the National Team: 20.03 MPH — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire