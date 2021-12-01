Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed named Third Team All-Big Ten

Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed already made Second Team All-Big Ten for his contributions as a returner on the special teams unit, and he will also earn All-Big Ten honors at wide receiver, making Third Team.

Reed had an incredible season, and might have even done better if not for the injury of his running mate Jalen Nailor that let teams hyper-focus on Reed. Reed accumulated 946 yards on 53 receptions and scored 8 touchdowns on the season.

All-Big Ten Third Team 🏆 #GoGreen Vote for J Reed to win the Paul Hornung Award: https://t.co/ABRIzS4Coj pic.twitter.com/Ko0qyUBERN — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 1, 2021

More!