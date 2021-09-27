Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed wins B1G Special Teams Player of the Week

Michigan State escaped Nebraska on Saturday night to improve to 4-0 after winning 23-20 in overtime. MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was a major factor in willing the Spartans to victory.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans trailing 20-13 and 3:47 left on the clock, Jayden Reed received a punt from Nebraska punter Daniel Cemi and took it to the house for a 62 yard punt return for a touchdown.

That touchdown, paired with 69 yards on two kick returns, has earned Jayden Reed the honor of Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Jayden Reed continues to show Michigan State fans that he has big play ability and the ability to take over a game.

