Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed drafted in second round of NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers

Michigan State football fans have known for a while now that Jayden Reed is special. It looks like NFL scouts caught onto that too, as Reed was drafted well ahead of his initial mock draft projections, being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 50 overall pick.

Most mock drafts had Reed hovering around the fourth round. The Packers add Reed as they rebuild the team around new presumed starter Jordan Love.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2025 Tampa WR Santonyo "Kozy" Isaac 4-star NJ defensive back gets Michigan State football offer Michigan State offers 2024 4-star WR Koy Beasley

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire