Michigan State football WR Jaron Glover enters NCAA transfer portal

Wide receiver is a premium position in the NCAA transfer portal and gets a lot of attention. That is why a new member of MSU has entered the NCAA transfer portal, this time being Jaron Glover, a Florida native who was a member in the 2022 recruiting class.

Glover caught 14 passes for 261 yards in 2023. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, wherever he ends up playing in 2024.

BREAKING: Michigan State WR Jaron Glover plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 205 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Started in 7 games for the Spartans in 2023https://t.co/3UE8r5Hf4m pic.twitter.com/iiM77yruGQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire