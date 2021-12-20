Michigan State football WR Ian Stewart enters NCAA transfer portal
As DJ Khaled would say: ‘Another one.’ On Monday, shortly after freshman tight end Kameron Allen entered the NCAA transfer portal, Michigan State football wide receiver Ian Stewart followed suit.
Stewart was a 3-star wideout from the 2020 recruiting class out of Rockwood, Michigan. Stewart was a redshirt freshman this year and only had one catch for 8 yards.
With a crowded wide receiver corps, including some talented new recruits who will be joining the team next season, Stewart will look for a bigger role elsewhere.
Michigan State WR Ian Stewart is in the transfer portal. @247SportsPortal
— Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) December 20, 2021
