Michigan State football WR Germie Bernard entering NCAA transfer portal

The competition for Michigan State’s football’s third wide receiver spot appears to be thinning out a bit as Germie Bernard has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Bernard — a high school teammate of MSU backup QB Katin Houser for two seasons in Henderson, Nevada —appeared in 12 games for the Spartans last season, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive game came against Ohio State on Oct. 8, when Bernard had three catches for 28 yards against the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder made a quick impression in his first game, catching a 44-yard touchdown pass on his first snap on offense with the Spartans, outracing a Western Michigan defensive back on a hitch route on third-and-6 on MSU’s third possession of the game on Sept. 3.

A four-star recruit, Bernard originally signed with Washington, but was released from his letter of intent last December after the Huskies’ coaching change, and enrolled at MSU in January.

Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Bernard was named Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year after catching 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Liberty High. He also ran 37 times for 452 yards and had three punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return TD, as well as an interception for another score.

Bernard is the first player from MSU's offense to enter the portal since the end of the season. (Fellow wideout Terry Lockett Jr. entered the portal in October.) Kicker Jack Stone and four defensive linemen — Chase Carter, Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory — have also entered the portal this month.

Although the Spartans will lose wide receiver Jayden Reed, who has declared for the NFL draft, they return Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley, who combined for 93 catches, 1,057 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari contributed to this report.

