Michigan State football WR Antonio Gates Jr. withdraws from NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State football lost a former 4-star wide receiver a few days ago, or so they thought. Antonio Gates Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 22, but withdrew his name from the portal on April 26.

Gates is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Spartans.

Confirmed. Gates officially withdrew from portal to return to MSU. https://t.co/Zg14j4qJJ2 — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) April 26, 2024

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire