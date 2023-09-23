Michigan State football without three key defensive starters vs. Maryland

EAST LANSING — Already dealing with the suspension of its head coach, the growing injury situation makes things even more complicated for Michigan State football as Big Ten play begins Saturday.

The Spartans will be without starting linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerback Charles Brantley and defensive end Khris Bogle as they prepare to host Maryland for homecoming (3:30 p.m., NBC).

MSU (2-1) also will be minus a number of key backups. That includes defensive tackle Dre Butler, second-string cornerback Marqui Lowery and reserve running backs Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham. The Spartans also lost tight end Tyneil Hopper for the season due to a right leg injury suffered in the fourth quarter of last week’s 41-7 home loss to No. 8 Washington. Running back JoJo Martinez also is done for the season with an unspecified injury.

No longer listed on the injury report are defensive ends Tunmise Adeleye, Ken Talley and James Schott. All three were out for last week’s loss.

Starting right guard Geno VanDeMark is among the players listed as questionable against the Terrapins (3-0), though he was seen during warmups without a helmet or pads on and will not play. Others who are questionable include cornerback Caleb Coley, defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and linebacker Harold Joiner III.

Linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote and Quavian Carter, cornerback Semar Melvin and offensive lineman Cole Dellinger remain out.

