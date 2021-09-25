Michigan State football without RB Elijah Collins, two DEs in warmups

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football will be down a few players from its depth chart Saturday night when it hosts Nebraska. And one key defender is sporting a big, green wrap.

Running back Elijah Collins and defensive ends Jack Camper and Itayvion Brown were not in uniform during warmups. Collins was injured during the Spartans' home win over Youngstown State two weeks ago.

Starting safety Angelo Grose joined other MSU defensive players sporting green medical tape, with his left arm and hand wrapped as he went through drills. First-string defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow will be playing their third straight game with wraps on their hands, and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton on Thursday confirmed on Mel Tucker's radio show both players suffered broken hands during preseason camp.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and players march towards Spartan Stadium before the Youngstown State game in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

INTO THE PORTAL: MSU loses freshman DE to transfer portal hours before facing Nebraska

SATURDAY NIGHT'S FOE: Scouting report, prediction for Nebraska

MAILBAG: How much have Spartans changed expectations?

Other notable players who were not in uniform during warmups: quarterback Hamp Fay; wide receivers Ricky White and Ian Stewart; and defensive backs Antoine Booth II, Khary Crup, Michael Gravely, A.J. Kirk and Marqui Lowery.

MSU also will be without Chuck Brantley for the first half after the freshman cornerback was ejected on the first play of the fourth quarter in the Spartans’ 38-17 win at Miami (Florida) last week. Brantley did go through warmups for the 7 p.m. kickoff (FS1).

ENEMY NO. 1: MSU's mission: Shut down QB Adrian Martinez

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football without RB Elijah Collins, two DEs in warmups