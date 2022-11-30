Michigan State football wide receivers Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman awarded All-Big Ten honors

Last spring, Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed lost his partner-in-crime when Jalen Nailor took his talents to the NFL. But this year, he found a new running mate in Keon Coleman, the dual-sport athlete who burst onto the scene this year with his huge frame and knack for coming down with ’50-50 balls’.

Because of their efforts, both players were awarded All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media.

Reed was named second team All-Big Ten by the coaches, and was an honorable mention by the media. Coleman was named to the third team by the media and was an honorable mention by the coaches.

Jayden Reed: 55 receptions, 636 yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

Keon Coleman: 58 receptions, 798 yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

