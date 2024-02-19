Michigan State football: Where every coach on the old staff is employed now

Michigan State went under a major overhaul, obviously, when they hired Jonathan Smith to take over the Spartan football program. With the new changes to the Spartan football program, came a full overhaul within the MSU coaching staff.

While we know what the new staff looks like, it is time to look at the old staff, and where members of the old staff ended up in their new coaching positions.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Jay Johnson

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Offensive coordinator

New position: Wyoming offensive coordinator

Former Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has found a new role with the Wyoming Cowboys as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Chris Kapilovic

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Offensive Line coach, run game coordinator, assistant head coach

New position: Alabama offensive line coach

Former MSU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic originally had taken a new position with Baylor, but now, according to new reports, is taking a position on Kalen Deboer’s staff with Alabama as the offensive line coach.

Harlan Barnett

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Position with MSU: Defensive backs coach/Interim head coach

New position: Northwestern defensive backs coach/assistant head coach

Following the coaching cycle, Barnett was not selected for any head coaching positions, something I anticipate he pursues in the coming years. In the meantime, he has latched on with Northwestern’s defensive staff.

Scottie Hazelton

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Defensive coordinator/LB coach

New position: Unemployed

Scottie Hazelton has yet to latch on to a new job, staying local to the Lansing area while his kids still attend school in the region. Hazelton’s resume will allow him to be picky in what the next stop will be.

Courtney Hawkins

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: WR coach

New position: WR coach at MSU

The only coach to be retained by Jonathan Smith was wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who retains the same role with the Spartans.

Effrem Reed

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: RB coach

New position: South Alabama RB coach

A young up and comer in the coaching industry, Reed is someone that has a bright future and was one of the few bright spots on MSU’s coaching staff. Expect him to be in power conference football again soon, but in the meantime, he has gotten a role with South Alabama.

Diron Reynolds

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Defensive line coach

New position: Arizona State defensive line coach

Diron Reynolds was new to the MSU staff in 2023, coming in from Stanford. He will now head back out west to Arizona State.

Jim Salgado

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Cornerbacks coach

New position: Defensive assistant Washington Commanders/TBD

Following MSU’s season, Salgado made the move back to the NFL, getting a job with the Washington Commanders as a defensive assistant. It’s not yet known if he is being retained there under the new staff, but surely he is in line for a position in the NFL.

Ted Gilmore

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: TE coach

New position: Unemployed

Gilmore has extensive experience in college and the NFL as a wide receivers coach, while spending the last four years as MSU’s tight ends coach. He has not gotten a new job yet.

Ross Els

Lansing State Journal

Position with MSU: Special Teams Coordinator

New position: Unemployed

Els was one of the most polarizing coaches on the MSU staff over the last four seasons, and he has still yet to get a new position.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire