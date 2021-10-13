Michigan State football week seven captains against Indiana announced

There has been a good mix of captains so far this season, showing the plethora of leadership Michigan State and Mel Tucker has on this football team.

The countless leaders are a big reason why Michigan State is 6-0 and still going strong so far in 2021.

Michigan State has a date with Indiana this week, trying to recover the Old Brass Spittoon from Bloomington. The Spartans announced who would be captaining the team in Indiana for the game.

Jacob Slade, Xavier Henderson, Kenneth Walker and Blake Bueter will be leading the Spartans against the Hoosiers this Saturday.

