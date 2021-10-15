Michigan State football to wear ‘stormtrooper’ outfit against Indiana

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
As part of their weekly traditions, Michigan State football’s social media team took to Twitter to announce the uniform combination this week for a tilt with Indiana.

Michigan State will be sporting an all-white uniform combination, featuring the ‘script State’ helmets, traditional white jersey and traditional white pants.

The all-white look is one that fans have grown to love, giving it the nickname of ‘stormtrooper’, emulating the all-white outfit the characters in Star Wars would wear.

Michigan State will head to Bloomington on Saturday to face off against Indiana at noon.

