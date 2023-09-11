Michigan State football: What to watch in giant test vs. Washington Huskies

EAST LANSING — What we learned from Michigan State’s 45-14 win over Richmond last week and looking ahead to the Spartans’ showdown Saturday against No. 8 Washington:

3 things we learned

Tucker turmoil: The big news broke after midnight, nearly five hours after the game. Head coach Mel Tucker is at the center of a Title IX investigation that resulted in his suspension without pay. That moves Harlon Barnett, his secondary coach, into the acting head coaching position, with all-time winningest MSU coach Mark Dantonio back aboard as an associate head coach. For the players and rest of the assistant coaches getting ready to prepare for their biggest game of the young season, it will be a major test of their ability to focus as the those allegations significantly overshadow a 2-0 start and the program's future.

Kim and Carter: After another slow start in his second start at quarterback, Noah Kim once again settled into a groove and began to spread the ball around the field. The junior was named Big Ten offensive player of the week Monday for completing his final 15 passes and finishing 18 of 22 for 292 yards with three touchdowns. He got help with another strong performance from running back Nathan Carter who scored three times among 19 carries for 111 yards. However, the offensive line has yet to show it can consistently get push up front and create run lanes for Carter and others.

Biggest test yet: Optically and statistically, MSU’s developing young secondary looks to be trending in the right direction. Cornerbacks Charles Brantley and Dillon Tatum, safeties Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer, and nickelback Angelo Grose have helped the Spartans allow 107 yards, which ranks fifth in the Bowl Championship Subdivision through two games. Though Richmond’s Kyle Wickersham nor Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr. completed a pass longer than 17 yards, neither quarterback attempted to stretch the field vertically on MSU. That will change Saturday against Washington, whose Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. has torched the Spartans in three games against them the past four seasons, going 82 of 120 passing for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns.

Next up

Matchup: Michigan State (2-0) vs. No. 8 Washington (2-0).

When: 5 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Streaming only on Peacock, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Huskies by 16.

Know the foe

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter Sept. 17, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Penix and the Huskies opened with a pair of dominating home victories: 43-10 over Tulsa on Saturday and 56-19 over Boise State in the opener. Penix, a sixth-year senior and former Indiana transfer, has thrown for 859 yards and eight touchdowns — fourth-best in both categories in the FBS this season — in coach Kalen DeBoer’s high-power passing offense. Penix went 24-for-40 for 398 yards and four touchdowns in torching MSU last season in Seattle, 39-28. The Huskies rank sixth nationally in offense at 565.5 yards and tied for eighth at 49.5 points. Receiver Rome Odunze has 14 catches for 239 yards and two TDs, and Jalen McMillan has three scores among his team-high 16 catches for 215 yards. Germie Bernard, who left MSU after last season, has five catches for 90 yards and a TD. The offense is converting 52.9% of third-down attempts, 29th in FBS. Defensively, Washington is giving up 360 yards and ranks 78th, which includes 153 rushing yards per game (95th).

