Michigan State football walk-on Kobe Myers has entered NCAA transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has had another member of its football program enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Kobe Myers, a walk-on linebacker has made the decision to leave the program.

Myers, a Walled Lake, Michigan native, walked on to Michigan State as a member of the 2019 recruiting class from Waterford Mott High School.

