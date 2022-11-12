Michigan State football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, radio, game info
Michigan State Spartans (4-5) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.
TV: BTN.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Betting line: Michigan State (-10)
More:Michigan State football vs. Rutgers game predictions: Spartans' momentum toward bowl game?
More:Michigan State football vs. Rutgers: Scouting report, prediction
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, game info