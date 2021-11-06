Michigan State football vs. Purdue: How to watch Saturday afternoon's game

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 3.

• Box score

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails here.

SCOUTING REPORT: Michigan State football at Purdue prediction

GOOD READ: Why Michigan State's epic start means so much to one Spartans fan

Game notes: Purdue already has one top-10 upset to its credit, beating Iowa in Iowa City, 24-7. Since then the Boilermakers got trounced by Wisconsin and squeaked by Nebraska. Purdue and Michigan State haven't played since 2018, when Rocky Lombardi led the Spartans to a 23-13 home win. A freshman Jalen Nailor had three catches and 70 yards that day. Nailor has been great as a junior with 31 catches for 587 yards, but he's dealing with a hand injury that may keep him out of Saturday's game.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our very best Spartans content. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Purdue: TV, radio, game info