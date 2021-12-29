Michigan State football vs. Pitt Panthers in 2021 Peach Bowl: TV, time, game info

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 7-1 ACC)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 2½.

Game notes: Michigan State hasn't played in more than a month but did win its last game vs. Penn State; the same goes for Pitt, which has won five straight including the ACC title game. Both teams will be missing stars and Maxwell Award finalists (Kenneth Walker III for MSU, Kenny Pickett for Pitt).

MSU is searching for its first 11-win season since 2015, when the Spartans won 12 games and lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Although Walker will be out, MSU has junior Elijah Collins, who rushed for 988 yards in 2019, and sophomore Jordon Simmons, who appeared in 10 games, running 54 times for 255 yards (4.7 yards per carry). Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, has 31 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns, is expected to return for Michigan State after missing all of November with a hand injury.

This season is the most wins for Pitt since 2009 (10) and its first 11-win season since the Panthers had three straight ending with 1981. Hall of Famer Dan Marino led the Panthers to 10-0 that year before dropping the regular-season finale to rival Penn State, 48-14. He then threw three touchdowns in a Sugar Bowl win vs. No. 2 Georgia. Thursday, it will be Pitt backup Nick Patti throwing passes. Over three seasons with the Panthers, he is 40 of 62 for 458 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He ran for a touchdown vs. UMass in September and has appeared in five games this season, completing 12 of 14 passes for 140 yards.

