Michigan State football vs. Ohio State: How to watch key Spartans-Buckeyes game

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0)

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

TV: ABC.

BREAKING IT DOWN: Michigan State at Ohio State scouting report, prediction

A BEAST, HE IS: Why Luke Campbell is Michigan State football's Yoda

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Buckeyes by 19.

• Box score

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails here.

MONEY TALKS: Tucker investment means MSU has entered deep end of pool with Alabama, OSU

MITCH ALBOM: Tucker's huge Michigan State payday plenty risky, but how much reward?

Game notes: Michigan State can really pump up its College Football Playoff résumé Saturday with a win vs. Ohio State. MSU is currently No. 6 in the CFP rankings with OSU at No. 4. Last week, the Spartans beat the Maryland Terrapins, 40-21, at home. The offense will need a similar performance, and maybe more scoring, to keep up with an Ohio State team putting up 46.3 points per game, tops among toall Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

The Buckeyes score so much because their running game ranks in the top 30 in the nation, at 196.4 yards per game, and their passing game is in the top 10, at 353.6 yards per game. The defense is solid but not spectacular, statistically (368.8 yards allowed, 20.2 points allowed; both middle of Big Ten) but has multiple future NFL players, namely linebacker Zach Harrison and lineman Haskell Garrett. Like most Big Ten teams, the Spartans have a lengthy losing steak (five games) vs. the Buckeyes and have trouble picking up wins consistently (three in the past 23 years). The good news is MSU has won two of the last four meetings in Ohio, though those games were under former coach Mark Dantonio.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Spartans, Lions, Pistons and Wings content. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Story continues

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Ohio State: TV, time, game info