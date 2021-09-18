Michigan State football vs. Miami Hurricanes: How to watch Saturday's game

Michigan State Spartans (2-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (1-1)

When: Noon.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Spartans have passed their first two tests of the season, but now they face their toughest of the young season. They travel down to South Florida to take on Miami, which was ranked to start the season before losing to Alabama and narrowly holding on against Appalachian State.

JEFF SEIDEL: Forget transfers, here's how Mel Tucker is changing the culture

Live updates

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1318201945849561088

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page, or try this link.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Miami Hurricanes: Time, TV, etc.