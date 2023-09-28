Michigan State football vs. Iowa: 5 determining factors and a prediction

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down Michigan State's football game at Iowa, 7:37 p.m. (ET) Saturday. TV: NBC and Peacock. Betting line: Iowa -12.5

1. Can MSU’s offense get to 17 to 20 points?

Michigan State has combined to score 16 points through its two games against power-five conference competition this season, so getting to 17 to 20 in one game might be too tall an ask. I think that’s what it’ll take to have a chance against even the most uninspiring of offenses, which describes the Hawkeyes. In MSU’s favor is an Iowa defense that thus far is perhaps more reputation than performance. The Hawkeyes, against their two power-five opponents, have just three sacks and three forced turnovers, fewest in the Big Ten in both categories. One might argue they’re due, but this is a unit that lost key pieces from last season’s stellar group and hasn't yet looked elite.

The problem for MSU is that where Penn State exploited Iowa — grinding out 215 yards rushing through 57 carries — isn’t an option for the Spartans, whose offensive line and depth at running back makes trying to duplicate such an approach futile. MSU might only need three or four scoring drives to win this or at least be in it at the end. That’s going to come down to MSU’s quarterback play and passing game and whether the Spartans can come up with a defensive takeaway or two.

2. MSU’s quarterback play

Noah Kim will start. He’ll have to play well to finish. That’s the good news for Spartan fans — you’ll either have a solid performance from your quarterback or a new quarterback. I can understand the reasons to go back to Kim, who was pulled late in last week’s loss to Maryland. This is MSU’s first road game, at Kinnick Stadium at night, no less. It’s not the best spot for a younger QB to build confidence. MSU has a bye week next, ahead of a trip to Rutgers, so there’s a better spot to make a move to Katin Houser if that seems necessary. And, while Houser did give the offense a jolt last week, he also threw the sort of interception — on a screen pass in the red zone — that’ll makes you wonder if he’s ready. That said, Kim threw two INTs and didn't look up to the challenge at times, either.

MSU needs Kim to get in the sort of rhythm he eventually found in each of the first two weeks against lower-level competition. It needs him to make good decisions when the protection breaks down and, against Iowa, just live to play another series. The Hawkeyes offense isn’t going to run away from the Spartans, if MSU can avoid turnovers.

3. Is Iowa’s offense horrible or did it just have a horrible week?

The Hawkeyes put up 76 total yards against Penn State and lost four fumbles, leading Merriam-Webster this week to change its definition of “inept”. Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara hasn’t been 100% healthy and hasn’t yet made Iowa’s offense notably better. The Hawkeyes will be out to prove something this Saturday — from McNamara and embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on down. I’m just not sure they’re capable of it. They mustered just 235 yards in their 20-13 win at Iowa State. Their leading receiver that’s actually a wide receiver has four catches for 68 yards through four games. Maybe they’re due. Or maybe they aren’t.

4. Is MSU at full strength?

I have no reason to believe that MSU won’t have its full roster, at least everyone who’s healthy. But the transfer portal is now open to the Spartans and 10 MSU players, many of them starters, have to decide before this game whether they want to preserve this season for a redshirt year. Once they’ve played a fifth game, the year counts. If a couple players jump off the train this week, it'll be a sign that this team is in trouble. Again, nothing any player has said points to anyone leaving mid-season. But most of the players doing the talking publicly are out of eligibility after this year or don’t have their one-time transfer still available. So, we’ll see.

5. Kinnick Stadium at night and the vibes at Iowa

This is a tough spot for MSU to be facing Iowa — the Hawkeyes coming off a pummeling on the road, their offense out to prove something, their season needing this win, and playing at Kinnick Stadium at night, which is one of the great atmospheres in college football. The fans are on top of the field as much as any stadium in the nation and, at night, Iowa usually plays well (though their famed upset of Ohio State in 2017 was actually an afternoon game). MSU will have to play with a poise it hasn’t shown yet. And its defense, which figured things out in the second half last week, is going to have to be sound and disruptive — ideally from the opening kickoff. It’s a lot to ask, but it’s also a good opportunity in a primetime NBC game to change how people see this MSU team.

MORE: Couch: Mel Tucker's firing is a sad ending to a thrilling and frustrating era of MSU football, leaving big decisions ahead

6. Prediction

I don’t trust either team. Not to score. Not to stop their opponent. Not to win. But to pick MSU right now is to have faith in the Spartans showing something we haven’t seen from them against power-five competition. Iowa is playing at home, at night, with a lot on the line.

Make it: Iowa 20, MSU 10

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU football vs. Iowa: Prediction, preview, how to watch, betting line