Michigan State football: vote Bryce Baringer for Ray Guy award

Bryce Baringer is in pursuit for the Ray Guy award, an award given to college football’s top punter across the nation. Baringer has had a fantastic season as the Spartans punter this season, averaging 49 yards per punt with a long of over 70 yards.

Fans are able to assist Baringer in his pursuit of the Ray Guy award by voting for the Spartans punter via the Ray Guy award website:

Fans can click here to vote for Baringer: Ray Guy Award website

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire