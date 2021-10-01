Michigan State football unveils new uniform combination for game against Western Kentucky
It is that time of the week, when Michigan State football takes to Twitter to unveil the uniform combination that they will be wearing for the upcoming Saturday.
This is a tradition many Spartan fans have grown to love and get very excited for.
For this week’s game against Western Kentucky, Michigan State is unveiling a new uniform combo that fans are sure going to love.
𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑 & 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑 #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/gWnkuWb7uu
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 1, 2021
Michigan State is bringing back Gruff Sparty, and this time, on a white helmet. The fan-favorite logo will be on a white helmet with a green jersey and white pants.
