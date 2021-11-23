Michigan State football unveils captains for Penn State game

Andrew Brewster
It’s now official. Xavier Henderson will be a captain for every regular season game this year. The only face to constantly be seen in the captains group was once again announced to be a captain against Penn State on Saturday.

Kevin Jarvis, Matt Allen, and Connor Heyward were also announced to be given the honor.

