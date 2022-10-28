Michigan State football uniform combo against Michigan with new helmet
Michigan State took to Twitter to release the uniform combination the team will be wearing in their game against Michigan on Saturday.
The combination includes a white jersey with white pants and a new helmet. The helmet is white, with a white Spartan logo and a green outline.
Check out the uniform combination for yourself via Michigan State football’s Twitter:
🧊🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/2hO6iu9GJC
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 27, 2022
