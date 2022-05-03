Michigan State football undrafted free agents: Matt Allen to New York Giants

Michigan State football returned to the NFL draft with four players selected after going without one last year for the first time in 80 years.

They weren't the only Spartans moving on to the pros.

Here is where the Spartans' undrafted free agents have landed (will be updated as players reach agreements with NFL teams):

OL Kevin Jarvis

Detroit Lions: Jarvis shuffled selflessly from position to position along MSU's offensive line throughout his five seasons. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound native of Chicago started 39 of his 44 appearances, including 12 starts last season in earning All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the league’s coaches and media. Started 25 times in his career at right guard, 11 times at right tackle and three times at left tackle.

As a key blocker helping Kenneth Walker III win the Doak Walker Award and Big Ten running back of the year, Jarvis played 739 of 828 offensive snaps before sitting out the Peach Bowl, starting the first eight games at right guard and his final four at right tackle.

DE Jacub Panasiuk

Washington Commanders: Panasiuk is a 6-foot-3, 253-pound native of Roselle, Illinois. Older brother, Mike, spent the past two seasons on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad as both an offensive and defensive lineman after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Jacub Panasiuk made his presence felt off the edge for MSU, starting 43 of his 57 games and registering 15 career sacks and 30 tackles for a loss, forcing five fumbles. Earned second-team All-Big Ten from the league’s coaches and media last season for posting a career high 42 tackles and six sacks, after injuries and recovery from COVID-19 limited him in 2020. Possesses a 76-inch wingspan and 31⅞-inch arm length and benched 225 pounds 17 times during MSU's pro day in March.

K Matt Coghlin

Chicago Bears: Coghlin received a minicamp invitation from the Bears shortly after the draft, according to MSU. The five-year letter winner set the Spartans' career records with 76 field goals, 104 FG tries, 382 points and 57 career games thanks to returning for the extra year last fall. He did not miss an extra-point attempt in 148 kicks and handled kickoffs his final two seasons until suffering a right hip injury that affected him late in the 2021 season.

QB Anthony Russo

Carolina Panthers: After three seasons at Temple University, graduate-transfer Anthony Russo spent his final season of college ball at Michigan State following a transfer in December of 2020. Russo was expected to compete for the starting job that eventually went to Payton Thorne. Russo did get some playing time in two games against Youngstown State and Ohio State, going 7 of 9 passing for 43 yards. In his three seasons at Temple, Russo threw for over 6,200 yards and 44 touchdowns.

OL Matt Allen

New York Giants: The younger brother Super Bowl champion Brian Allen is getting a chance with the Giants, according to . Matt Allen started 13 games last season and 30 total (while appearing in 44 games) over his six-year Spartans career.

