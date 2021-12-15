Michigan State football unable to flip Kiyaunta Goodwin, a Kentucky 5-star OT

Mel Tucker came close but is still waiting to land his first five-star recruit at Michigan State football.

Offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin stuck with the Kentucky Wildcats over the Spartans.

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound Goodwin — from Chesterton, Indiana, via his hometown Louisville, Kentucky — is rated No. 25 overall and top prospect in Indiana, ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle by 247Sports Composite rankings.

Goodwin is a prized recruit who was coveted by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma and dozens of other Big Ten and Power Five programs. He visited East Lansing over the weekend but maintained the commitment made to the Wildcats on April 17.

