Michigan State football: TV, time info for Spartans' final spring practice

Michigan State football's spring game — er, make that, "open practice" — is Saturday morning and a prime opportunity to take a look at the new-look Spartans.

Gone are Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward and several offensive linemen but head coach Mel Tucker welcomed in transfers such as Khris Bogle, Ameer Speed and more.

Tucker has opted, for a second straight April, to show off a two-hour practice in lieu of a split-squad scrimmage.

It will be the last public action for Michigan State until the team's workouts ahead of the Sept. 22 season opener vs. Western Michigan.

Fans can find out how to watch the game or follow reporters, including our Chris Solari, below:

2022 Michigan State football spring game

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

TV/livestream: Big Ten Network and msuspartans.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; Michigan State radio affiliates).

